Mexico Proposes Foreign Airlines Operate Domestic Flights

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 26, 2022

Mexico City, airport
The Mexican President is propsosing to allow foreign airlines to operate domestic rouates within the country. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / PashaIgnatov)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thinks he has a solution to offer more air travel options in his country.

Lopez Obrador proposed Tuesday that Mexico allow foreign airlines to operate domestic routes between Mexican cities to create more supply and help lower airfares.

According to a story by the Associated Press, Mexico currently prohibits foreign airlines from flying domestic routes. U.S.-based carriers such as American, Delta, Southwest, and more can fly into Mexican cities and make connections to other cities, but cannot directly operate a flight solely between cities. For example, American could conceivably fly from the U.S. into Mexico City and on to Merida – but not fly from Mexico City to Merida directly.

In addition to lowering prices, the president said “The other thing is to open up aviation. Let’s open it up to competition. That’s democracy Let foreign airlines come in, from Europe and the United States, so that they can operate flights inside the country.”

Mexico has several domestic carriers, including Aeromexico.

