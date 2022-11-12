Last updated: 01:10 PM ET, Sat November 12 2022

More Airports Allowing You To Reach the Gate Without a Boarding Pass

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 12, 2022

chicago o'hare, Chicago airport, o'hare international airport, gate area, boarding gates
At a few select airports, you can get permission to go to the gate without having a boarding pass. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

Things changed after September 11, 2001.

The coordinated attacks on America using airplanes due to what, in retrospect, was considered lax security measures ushered in a whole new era of flying.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Sunset over Matanzas River in St. Augustine gallery icon Become an Expert on St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra Travel Agent

Michigan gallery icon Every State's Must-See Waterfall Destination & Tourism

Social media branding, digital marketing Building Your Personal Brand Through Social Media Travel Agent

Tim Knowling, Senior Vice President, Business Development. Journera Appoints New Senior Vice President of Business... People

Spirit Airlines, airplanes, planes, aircraft Spirit Airlines Eliminates 37 Routes From Flight Schedule Airlines & Airports

More than 20 years later, some of those measures are starting to ease at several airports. Slowly, mind you, but still easing.

There are at least a half-dozen airports across the country that now allow non-ticketed passengers to go to the gate. After 9/11, that practice was prohibited nationwide as part of the response to the coordinated attack and the ease with which the terrorists were able to board flights with box-cutters and take control of the planes.

The pandemic that hit in 2020, and continues, certainly didn’t help the situation.

But restrictions are easing.

Conde Nast Traveler identified six airports allowing visitors to accompany ticket travelers to their respective gate – even though they will not be flying. They include Flint-Bishop International Airport in Michigan, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Ontario International Airport also in California.

People who are not flying must produce a government-issued identification and pass a background check, so obviously, this is not something to be done on the spur of the moment but well ahead of time if you would like to accompany, or pick up, someone at the gate.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways Continues Expansion

Frontier Airlines Honors Jamaica With New Plane Tail Design

Spirit Airlines Eliminates 37 Routes From Flight Schedule

Chile Strengthens Connectivity With Oceania and Europe

United Airlines Updates MileagePlus Premier Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS