MSC Group Expresses Interest in ITA Airways
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff January 24, 2022
MSC Group, the owner of MSC Cruises, has expressed interest in obtaining a majority stake in Italian airline ITA Airways.
In a statement released by MSC, the company said:
"The MSC Group aims to create a partnership with the Italian Government and Lufthansa as the project's industrial partner. Lufthansa has already expressed its interest in taking part in the initiative.
MSC Group's interest derives from the possibility of activating positive synergies for both companies in the cargo and passenger sectors where the MSC Group is a global leader.
MSC and Lufthansa, following today's expression of interest, require an exclusivity period of 90 business days and are subject to regulatory approvals and due diligence."
