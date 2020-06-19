Last updated: 01:50 PM ET, Fri June 19 2020

New Double-Decker Seating Concept Could Change Airline Travel

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 19, 2020

Zephyr Aerospace's new double-decker seat concept.
PHOTO: Zephyr Aerospace's new double-decker seat concept. (photo via Zephyr Aerospace)

Social distancing is a major talking point in the aviation industry as more travelers take to the skies, but one company has developed new seats that could change the game for airlines and passengers.

San Francisco startup Zephyr Aerospace has developed a new social distancing-compliant airline seat and bed combo for premium economy passengers, instead of just for business and first-class travelers.

The idea would be to add the lie-flat “double-decker” seating to premium economy class on wide-body aircraft. The model features a bed with all-aisle access in a 2-4-2 configuration, which would provide the same density as existing premium economy for most airlines.

“Simply put, the Zephyr Seat offers travelers exactly what they want when they fly - privacy and personal space - at the most affordable price,” a Zephyr Aerospace spokesperson said.

Zephyr’s new seat and bed concept would provide budget travelers with the same privacy as business class travelers while reducing direct maintenance costs for airlines since they’re made of standard lightweight composite materials.

In addition, telescopic ladders provide quick and easy access to the upper area and can be removed after boarding. Airlines can also retrofit these sleep seats between a 38-42'' seat pitch based on their preferences and industry standards to increase ancillary revenue.

