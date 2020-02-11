Last updated: 05:15 PM ET, Tue February 11 2020

On Valentine’s Day, First Drink Is on Southwest Airlines

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 11, 2020

Sunlit cocktail in a martini glass
PHOTO: Martini, anyone? It's on Southwest. (photo via jeremybernfeld/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Whether you’re traveling with a significant other or not, the airline whose whole existence is based around its stock exchange ticker symbol—LUV—wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day with you.

Southwest Airlines passengers will enjoy a free Valentine’s Day drink during their flight on Friday to celebrate the holiday.

You May Also Like

Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX Southwest Puts Spring Flights on Sale From $39 One-Way Airlines & Airports

A row of Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport Airline Encourages Passengers to Report Bad Behavior Airlines & Airports

Southwest, Airlines, houston Southwest Announces Employee Bonuses Despite Profit... Airlines & Airports

A row of Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport Southwest Airlines Goes the Extra Mile for Young Boy Airlines & Airports

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida JetBlue, Southwest Bring Back Spring Flight Sales With... Airlines & Airports

That includes alcoholic drinks for passengers aged 21 and over—and you gotta prove it—ordering off its winter beverage menu.

“Since Dallas (Love Field) was the carrier’s first departure city, and the airline had an innate heartfelt affection for its customers, the love theme was quick to catch on,” the airline wrote in a press release. “Southwest immediately requested LUV as its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol and forever changed the airline’s spelling of the word love.”

It’s not the first time Southwest has given out freebies to its passengers. It has done so previously on Valentine’s Day as well as on Halloween.

“Our heart is all yours,” the airline wrote on its menu. “So is this free drink. Enjoy one round on us this Valentine’s Day.”

We think it’s a nice gesture and great customer service by Southwest. To that end, we would just like to remind the carrier that upcoming holidays include President’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Arbor Day, National Mountain Climbing Day, National Tailgating Day, Cheese Pizza Day, World Teacher’s Day and so forth.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Airbus' MAVERIC scale model aircraft in flight.

Airbus Unveils Space-Age Blended Wing Aircraft at Singapore...

Transatlantic Fares as Low as $105 With Norwegian Air’s Sale

Woman Suing TSA for Sexual Assault Following Pat-Down

American Airlines Extends Suspension of Flights to China, Hong Kong

JetBlue Celebrates 20th Anniversary With One-Way Flights From $20

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS