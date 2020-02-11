On Valentine’s Day, First Drink Is on Southwest Airlines
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 11, 2020
Whether you’re traveling with a significant other or not, the airline whose whole existence is based around its stock exchange ticker symbol—LUV—wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day with you.
Southwest Airlines passengers will enjoy a free Valentine’s Day drink during their flight on Friday to celebrate the holiday.
That includes alcoholic drinks for passengers aged 21 and over—and you gotta prove it—ordering off its winter beverage menu.
“Since Dallas (Love Field) was the carrier’s first departure city, and the airline had an innate heartfelt affection for its customers, the love theme was quick to catch on,” the airline wrote in a press release. “Southwest immediately requested LUV as its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol and forever changed the airline’s spelling of the word love.”
It’s not the first time Southwest has given out freebies to its passengers. It has done so previously on Valentine’s Day as well as on Halloween.
“Our heart is all yours,” the airline wrote on its menu. “So is this free drink. Enjoy one round on us this Valentine’s Day.”
We think it’s a nice gesture and great customer service by Southwest. To that end, we would just like to remind the carrier that upcoming holidays include President’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Arbor Day, National Mountain Climbing Day, National Tailgating Day, Cheese Pizza Day, World Teacher’s Day and so forth.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS