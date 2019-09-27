Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Fri September 27 2019

Passenger Opens Emergency Exit for ‘Breath of Fresh Air’

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 27, 2019

Emergency exit seat row in airplane
PHOTO: Emergency exit seat row in airplane. (photo via asiandelight/iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A passenger on a Chinese airline delayed the flight by over an hour Monday when she decided to open an emergency exit door after the cabin felt “too stuffy.”

According to The Daily Express, a female passenger on Xiamen Airlines Flight MF 8215 from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport to the city of Lanzhou said she began to get hot as the boarding process was concluding.

Flight attendants told the woman not to touch the emergency exit, but she failed to adhere to the instructions and opened the door because she wanted “a breath of fresh air.” Police were called to the scene, and the female passenger was arrested.

Authorities said the woman would be charged with disturbing public order and receive a fine.

As a result of the incident, the Xiamen Airlines flight was delayed by over an hour as officials had to close the door again safely and a second round of safety inspections had to be completed before the plane could depart.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media in China, racking up over 18 million views to date.

For more information on China

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
American Airlines Airbus A330

Aubrey O’Day Claims She Was Forced to Remove Her Shirt...

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines Purchases 20-Percent Stake in LATAM for $1.9 Billion

NTSB’s Boeing 737 MAX Crash Investigations Result in Recommendations to FAA

Mobile Passport Offers Discount and Charitable Donation for World Tourism Day

Delta Ramp Worker Arrested After $300,000 Heist at JFK Airport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS