Last updated: 11:14 AM ET, Tue June 22 2021

Passenger Sues Seven Airlines for Face Mask Discrimination

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 22, 2021

A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane
A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane. (photo via exithamster / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A man has filed suit against seven different U.S. airlines, alleging that each engaged in a practice of discrimination against travelers who can't wear face masks because of medical conditions.

Lucas Wall, of Washington, DC, can't wear a mask because he has generalized anxiety disorder, a complaint filed in US District Court in Orlando, Florida said, according to Business Insider.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
British Virgin Islands Landscape from Necker Island

What It’s Like To Be Back Traveling

Star Breeze at sunset

Windstar Cancels Two Caribbean Cruises on Star Breeze

American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami

Resurgence of Travel Catching Some Airlines Short-Handed

A line of docked cruise ships

How Quickly Can The Cruise Industry Rebound?

The United States and Mexico Border crossing.

US Announces Another Extension of Land Borders Closures With...

Southwest, Alaska, Allegiant, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, and Spirit airlines were all named in the suit.

Wall, who described himself as a frequent flyer, said he has been stuck at his mother’s retirement community in Florida for months because he’s not allowed to fly without a mask. He has filed a similar suit against several government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the federal mandate on masks which has been in place since last year.

His court filings included medical paperwork detailing his diagnosis.

"I take medication for that, but I'm still prone to panic attacks," he said in a phone interview with Insider. "One of the triggers is, any time my breathing is obstructed, that brings a feeling of claustrophobia and a complete sense of unease."

According to the complaint, Wall apparently bought tickets for eight flights this summer; when he went to Orlando International Airport for his first flight, on June 2, he recorded his interactions with members of the Transportation Security Administration.

"To get in you need a mask," a TSA officer said in one video. After a back-and-forth with the TSA officers, airport officials, and Southwest employees, Wall missed his flight.

Wall said the airlines' requirements violate the Air Carrier Access Act, which protects passengers with disabilities from discrimination.

JetBlue filed in opposition to a temporary restraining order and said Wall's complaint "is entirely without merit. Plaintiff cites that he needs emergency relief from this Court because, otherwise, he will be 'stranded at [his] mother's house in The Villages,'" wrote JetBlue's attorney, Suzanne E. Gilbert, of Holland & Knight LLP. "Plaintiff's procrastination is not an emergency."

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Johannesburg, South Africa

Delta Air Lines Announces Return of All Pre-COVID Service to...

Delta Air Lines

TSA Screens New Post-Pandemic Passenger Record

United Commemorates Juneteenth With All-Black Crew

Southwest Unveils Special Livery and a Surprise for Employees

Se reactivan vuelos entre México y Canadá

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS