Passengers Arrested After Violent Brawl on Plane
February 28, 2020
Two easyJet passengers were arrested at Edinburgh Airport for a violently bloody fight on Thursday that left cabin crew and passengers distraught.
According to The Sun, the plane had been splattered with blood and some crew members were in tears.
“It was very frightening for this to unfold in mid-air,” one witness said. “It was a violent confrontation and an area of the cabin was covered in blood. The cabin crew did a great job to try to contain it. But some were reduced to tears because of what unfolded.”
The flight landed in Edinburgh, Scotland from Copenhagen at around 1:30 in the afternoon, where the two men were quickly detained by police.
A spokesman for the airline said “We can confirm that flight EZY6980 from Copenhagen to Edinburgh was met by police on arrival as a result of two passengers on board behaving disruptively.
“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.
The spokesman added, “The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority.”
It is unclear at this time what had prompted the fight. According to a spokesman for the Scotland Police, the two men, aged 28 and 42, are charged for breach of the peace.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” the spokesman said.
