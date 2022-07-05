Plane Flies For 14 Hours With Hole in Its Side
This was like something out of a movie, only without the action and theatrics.
An Emirates Airlines A-380 flew from Dubai to Brisbane, Australia on Friday, July 1, landing safely after a near 14-hour flight on the super jumbo plane.
When it arrived, everybody was shocked to learn that the loud bang they heard after takeoff was a good-sized hole in the side of the plane, according to The Daily Mail.
(Mirror):#Plane travels for 14 hours with hole in side of aircraft after 'bang' heard on take-off : The Emirates plane was grounded in Brisbane after passengers heard a loud bang after take-off in Dubai and a large hole formed on .. https://t.co/ltVn0mtd1q— NewsOnePlace.com (@newsoneplace) July 5, 2022
The crew also heard the loud bang but decided to continue the flight anyway after first believing they had blown a tire. As the flight approached Brisbane, the pilot contacted the airport and told air traffic controllers he believed he might have to land with a blown tire. He asked that emergency service vehicles be prepared on the runway to deal with the issue.
When advised by tower control that it wasn’t a tire, the pilot landed the A-380 safely but the emergency vehicles were shocked by viewing the mysterious hole in the side of the plane.
There were no injuries to the crew or passengers.
Emirates is investigating the cause of the hole.
