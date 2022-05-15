PLAY Begins Service From Boston Logan
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 15, 2022
PLAY, the low-cost international carrier, expanded its service to another northeast airport last week when it flew its first flight from Boston Logan International Airport on May 11.
PLAY began service from Baltimore/Washington International Airport last month, and will start flights from Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York – about a 60-minute drive north of New York City – on June 9. The carrier also has a seasonal flight from Orlando scheduled to begin in October.
PLAY has a unique structure for a low-cost carrier. The airline will fly from those three U.S. airports to Reykjavik, Iceland, direct non-stop. But from there, passengers can then connect on PLAY flights to 22 European destinations, also at bargain fares.
“Around the world, tourists and vacationers are fueling an international travel comeback. As they return to the skies to reach bucket-list destinations and hidden gems across Europe, PLAY offers convenient flights from key cities in the United States,” PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson said in a statement. “Expanding our flights from Boston will support travelers in the local market and surrounding cities, enabling them to pay less for their flights and more on the fun activities and excursions that make the trip memorable. As we continue to grow our presence in the U.S., we look forward to providing travelers with a no-frills approach to travel, where they can expect reliable yet affordable service from PLAY.”
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS