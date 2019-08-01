Pro Golfer Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault, Drunkenly Urinating on Flight
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 01, 2019
Danish golf star Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger, verbally abusing other passengers and drunkenly urinating in the aisle on a British Airways flight from Nashville to London earlier this week.
The 29-year-old was described as being "slightly intoxicated" by friend and fellow pro golfer Ian Poulter, who said he attempted to calm Olesen down before eventually falling asleep.
"He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle," a witness told The Sun, referring to Olesen. "It was shocking behavior. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin on [British Airways]."
Olesen was met by Metropolitan Police at London Heathrow Airport Monday and arrested on charges of suspicion of sexual assault, being intoxicated aboard an aircraft and failing to comply with cabin crew orders.
He was later "released under investigation," authorities confirmed.
"This sort of behavior will not be tolerated and the appropriate action will always be taken," British Airways said in a statement.
Olesen finished 27th at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis last weekend and tweeted out that he was disappointed before boarding his flight home to London.
Not much to say, other than I’m pretty disappointed with today’s performance!— Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) July 28, 2019
Now for some time off and practice to get things right pic.twitter.com/ccrQ4H72sL
Surprisingly, Olesen wasn't the only celebrity to run into trouble on a British Airways flight this week as rapper Busta Rhymes was removed from his flight from New York City to London Tuesday morning after allegedly verbally attacking a woman who had placed her luggage in his area.
