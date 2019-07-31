Busta Rhymes Involved in Altercation on British Airways Flight
July 31, 2019
Rapper Busta Rhymes was removed from a British Airways flight Tuesday morning after getting into an argument with another passenger.
According to The Daily Mail, the 47-year-old hip hop star boarded the first-class section of a British Airways flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to London's Heathrow Airport Monday night when he found that someone had put their luggage in his area.
Busta Rhymes then became “agitated, aggressive and rude” when asking whose bags were in his allotted area. A female passenger sitting near him claimed the bags and was preparing to move them when the rapper began verbally attacking her.
The confrontation caused the woman to start crying, so her husband intervened and told Busta Rhymes to not talk to his wife that way. The rapper became aggressive and confronted the man, challenging him physically before other passengers and flight attendants stepped in.
The captain of the plane warned everyone involved to calm down or leave the flight, which diffused the situation. The aircraft continued to London without further incident, but Metropolitan Police were waiting at Heathrow to meet the plane when it landed Tuesday morning.
All parties involved were questioned, but no charges were filed and the passengers went their separate ways.
“Our cabin crew and captain reassured all the customers involved,” a British Airways spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “All those in the cabin were given the option of moving away, and the flight did not depart until everyone confirmed that they were happy to continue.”
