Last updated: 03:16 PM ET, Wed July 31 2019

Busta Rhymes Involved in Altercation on British Airways Flight

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 31, 2019

British airways, plane, terminal
British Airways airline terminal at JFK airport. (photo via Heather Shimmin / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Rapper Busta Rhymes was removed from a British Airways flight Tuesday morning after getting into an argument with another passenger.

According to The Daily Mail, the 47-year-old hip hop star boarded the first-class section of a British Airways flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to London's Heathrow Airport Monday night when he found that someone had put their luggage in his area.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Getty Images - plane

IATA Reveals Airlines Carried 4.4 Billion Passengers in 2018

The

British Airlines Exhibition Brings the Future of Air...

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.

Delta Facing Backlash After Reportedly Denying Flight for...

Busta Rhymes then became “agitated, aggressive and rude” when asking whose bags were in his allotted area. A female passenger sitting near him claimed the bags and was preparing to move them when the rapper began verbally attacking her.

The confrontation caused the woman to start crying, so her husband intervened and told Busta Rhymes to not talk to his wife that way. The rapper became aggressive and confronted the man, challenging him physically before other passengers and flight attendants stepped in.

The captain of the plane warned everyone involved to calm down or leave the flight, which diffused the situation. The aircraft continued to London without further incident, but Metropolitan Police were waiting at Heathrow to meet the plane when it landed Tuesday morning.

All parties involved were questioned, but no charges were filed and the passengers went their separate ways.

“Our cabin crew and captain reassured all the customers involved,” a British Airways spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “All those in the cabin were given the option of moving away, and the flight did not depart until everyone confirmed that they were happy to continue.”

For more information on London

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Getty Images - plane

IATA Reveals Airlines Carried 4.4 Billion Passengers in 2018

Delta Facing Backlash After Reportedly Denying Flight for Service Dog

Delta Air Lines Pilot Arrested for Reportedly Being Drunk Before Flight

WATCH: Is That a Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant in the Overhead Bin?

TSA Officers on Leave After Racist Display Discovered

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS