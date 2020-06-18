Qatar Airways Expands Flights to US
Airlines & Airports Jessica Zickefoose June 18, 2020
Qatar Airways isn’t letting COVID-19 hold them down.
While the current pandemic has greatly reduced the demand for air travel, Qatar has remained the only Gulf carrier to continue flying to the U.S., with flights to both Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth maintained.
Now, through their partnership with American Airlines and JetBlue, Qatar is relaunching four routes to the U.S., bringing their total to six.
U.S destinations available for booking include:
Boston - Beginning July 1
Doha (DOH) to Boston (BOS) QR743 departs at 8:00 a.m. and arrives at 2:15 p.m.
Boston (BOS) to Doha (DOH) QR744 departs at 10:00 p.m. and arrives at 4:55 p.m.
Chicago - Continuously Operating Daily Flights
Doha (DOH) to Chicago (ORD) QR725 departs at 7:45 a.m. and arrives at 1:45 p.m.
Chicago (ORD) to Doha (DOH) QR726 departs at 6:50 p.m. and arrives at 4:20 p.m.
Dallas-Fort Worth - Continuously Operating Daily Flights (Five weekly flights increasing to daily beginning June 23.)
Doha (DOH) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) QR729 departs at 7:50 a.m. and arrives at 3:30 p.m.
Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Doha (DOH) QR730 departs at 6:10 p.m. and arrives at 4:40 p.m.
New York - Beginning June 19 (Friday only, daily from June 22 and 10 weekly from July 2.)
Doha (DOH) to New York (JFK) QR701 departs at 8:15 a.m. and arrives at 3:00 p.m.
New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH) QR702 departs at 9:00 p.m. and arrives at 4:15 p.m.
Los Angeles - Beginning July 1 (Three weekly flights increasing to five weekly from July 17 and six weekly from August 1.)
Doha (DOH) to Los Angeles (LAX) QR739 departs at 7:35 a.m. and arrives at 1:35 p.m.
Los Angeles (LAX) to Doha (DOH) QR740 departs at 3:35 p.m. and arrives at 5:05 p.m.
Washington, D.C. - Beginning July 1 (Five weekly flights increasing to daily from August 1.)
Doha (DOH) to Washington (IAD) QR707 departs at 8:40 a.m. and arrives at 3:35 p.m.
Washington (IAD) to Doha (DOH) QR708 departs at 8:25 p.m. and arrives at 3:55 p.m.
Additionally, Qatar Airways is committed to ensuring the safety of all crew and passengers on board any of their flights. Several recently implemented changes include the introduction of Personal Protective Equipment suits for cabin crew, along with changes in services that reduce the overall interactions between passengers and crew.
All passengers planning to fly with Qatar should be aware of the airline’s requirement that face-coverings are worn by all. The carrier recommends travelers bring their own to ensure a good fit.
