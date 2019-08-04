Reality TV Star Bam Margera Kicked Off Southwest Flight
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 04, 2019
Reality television star Bam Margera was barred from boarding a Southwest Airlines flight on Saturday after a verbal outburst at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
Margera berated an airport employee after Southwest gate agents stopped him from getting on a plane, saying he was too intoxicated and too obstinate, according to TMZ, which first broke the story.
Margera, who starred on the popular cable television show “Jackass,” was not arrested. He initially told airport officials that he consumed 50 shots of tequila before flying, but later changed his story and said he had just one shot – calling one employee an “idiot” for believing him.
Margera has had issues with alcoholism. Earlier this year, he entered rehab for the third time but left early, saying he could conquer his demons on his own.
According to Yahoo Entertainment, his Instagram feed has been flooded with messages from fans asking him to get help. “Jackass” co-star Chris Pontius wrote on social media: "To Everybody asking the Jackass Guys to help Bam, We are trying and have been, but no matter how loudly help screams his name, it’s up him to want to be better and not somebody who publicly degrades their Wife and Mother and takes accountability for it," Pontius wrote.
Margera has been writing Instagram posts denigrating his wife and mother. He also posted that he was able to board a different flight on Saturday night and landed in Texas, where he was scheduled to meet with a therapist.
Here’s a portion of the encounter captured on video. NOTE: Video contains cursing and harsh language.
