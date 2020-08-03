Scott’s Cheap Flights to Give Away 5 Years of Flights
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2020
To celebrate its fifth anniversary on August 23 – which also happens to be National Cheap Flight Day – airfare tracking website Scott’s Cheap Flights is launching a unique promotion.
Scott’s Cheap Flights tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2 million members to exceptional airfare deals. Now the site is sponsoring a sweepstakes in which one lucky winner will receive $500 a year to put toward flights for the next five years starting in 2021.
And the premise is simple.
“For many people, their favorite travel memories are big. Skiing in New Zealand, a fancy dinner in Italy, or a trek to Machu Picchu,” said founder Scott Keyes. “I’ve always found my fondest travel memories to be the small encounters. Whether that be sharing shots of boxed vodka in Ukraine or getting lapped on a hike in Taiwan by septuagenarians. To me, that’s a big part of the joy of travel: those unexpected moments that, years later, can still generate joy.”
To enter, visit the contest site and share a story accompanied by a photo(s) or video(s) from your favorite travel experience. Scott’s Cheap Flights wants to hear about the trips that changed you, the people you connected with, and the moments you’ll never forget.
Later this month, Scott’s Cheap Flights will dive into the data of what cheap flights have looked like for travelers over the past five years and what airfare will possibly look like in the near and distant future, as part of National Cheap Flight Day on August 23.
