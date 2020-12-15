Southwest Airlines Extends Sale on 2021 Flights
December 15, 2020
Southwest Airlines is extending its sale on 2021 flights this holiday season, giving customers an additional two weeks to score fares as low as $49 one-way for travel in the new year.
Travelers have until December 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. CT to book the discounted seats.
The sale fares are available for continental U.S. travel from January 5 through May 26, 2021; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii from January 5 through May 20, 2021; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between January 11 and May 20, 2021, and international travel from January 11 through May 20, 2021.
Keep in mind that travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out February 11-14, March 19-20, March 26-28 and April 1-3, 2021 while travel to the continental U.S. from Hawaii is blacked out February 19-21, March 27-28, April 2-5 and April 9-11, 2021.
Travelers flying within the continental U.S. will find the best deals on nonstop flights between Southwest's operating bases in cities like Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orlando and Phoenix.
Internationally, customers can find flights as low as $139 one-way from Baltimore to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and under $200 roundtrip between Houston and Cancun, Mexico in January.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.
