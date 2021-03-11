Last updated: 09:15 AM ET, Thu March 11 2021

Southwest Airlines Launches Spring Flight Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 11, 2021

Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX. (photo via mixmotive/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is celebrating spring's arrival with yet another flight sale.

This time around, travelers have until Friday, March 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CT to book discounted seats, which are good for continental U.S. travel, international and travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico from March 30 through June 30, 2021, and travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii between March 30 and May 20, 2021.

Keep in mind that blackout dates do apply around upcoming holidays including Easter and Memorial Day. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out May 27-28 and May 31, 2021; travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out April 1-3, 2021, and travel to the continental U.S. from Hawaii is blacked out April 2-5 and April 9-11, 2021.

Customers will find the lowest fares on interisland Hawaii routes, with flights available for as little as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip. However, travelers can also score roundtrip flights for under $100 on a handful of popular routes within the continental U.S. such as Baltimore-Boston, Los Angeles-Las Vegas and Atlanta-Nashville, among others.

There are plenty of international savings to be had as well, with May flights from Houston to Cancun, Mexico ($120); Los Angeles to Los Cabos, Mexico ($122) and Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay, Jamaica ($123) all available for under $125 one-way.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals directly to your inbox.

Patrick Clarke
