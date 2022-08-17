Southwest Airlines Puts Flights on Sale Through August 26
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 17, 2022
If you’re willing to be flexible and fly at some not-so-peak times, Southwest Airlines has a sale for you.
The Dallas-based carrier, the nation’s fourth-largest airline, has announced a fare sale that runs through August 26.
Right now, fares are available for as low as $59 one way on some routes. The best deals will be for flights leaving on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in select markets and customers should keep in mind that travel to Hawaii and flights around the winter holidays are excluded from the sale.
Airfares were expected to drop anyway this fall once the summer peak and the pent-up demand for air travel had passed, especially with people back at work who usually use their vacation time in the spring and summer and more assuredly with families with children who are back to college and school.
Domestic airfare is expected to drop nearly 40 percent for fall bookings, making it less expensive to travel in September and October.
Southwest’s sale just ups the ante and speeds up the process for the airline to make sure it has volume for what are traditionally slow months for the industry.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates.
