Southwest CEO Gary Kelly To Resign in 2022
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 23, 2021
Southwest Airlines this morning announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly will step down next year after 17 years at the helm.
Kelly, revered at the airline and well-respected throughout the industry, will be replaced by Executive Vice President of Corporate Services Robert Jordan effective Feb. 1, 2022. Jordan will become a member of the Southwest Board of Directors at that time as well.
The 66-year old Kelly will transition to the role of Executive Chairman through at least 2026, at the discretion of the Board.
"On behalf of the Southwest Airlines Board of Directors, I am delighted to announce Bob Jordan as CEO," Kelly said in a statement. "Bob and I have worked side by side for more than 30 years. He is a gifted and experienced executive and well-prepared to take on this important role. Working closely with President Tom Nealon and Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven, we will begin developing transition plans in the coming weeks and months. These three top-notch leaders make for a powerful team to lead us forward."
"I'm humbled, honored, and excited to be asked to serve as the next CEO," Jordan said. "The Heart of Southwest is our People; they make the difference for our customers, and I look forward to serving them. We have a terrific team of Leaders, many of whom I have had the joy of working alongside for decades. I'm looking forward to working with Gary, Mike and Tom on the transition effort and setting up Southwest for the next 50 years of giving Customers the Freedom to Fly."
Serving as CEO since 2004, Kelly has led Southwest through some of the airline industry's most turbulent times. Kelly is a 35-year Southwest veteran who began his career as Controller, moving up to Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Finance, then Executive Vice President and CFO, before being promoted to CEO and Vice Chairman in July 2004.
He assumed the roles of Chairman and President in 2008. In January 2017, Kelly relinquished the title of President and named former Southwest Board Member and Executive Tom Nealon to the executive team as President. Prior to joining Southwest Airlines in 1986, Kelly was a CPA for Arthur Young & Company in Dallas and Controller for Systems Center, Inc.
Kelly has often said his biggest source of pride is the fact that Southwest Airlines has never had a single layoff or furlough in the airline's 50-year history, and the carrier was able to avoid them even at the height of the coronavirus pandemic over the last 16 months.
Kelly has been a steady, guiding force for both Southwest in particular and the airline industry. He has guided the airline's transformation through several major initiatives, including the acquisition of AirTran Airways, the repeal of the Wright Amendment, the launch of international destinations for the first time in Southwest's history, the installment of a new reservation system, introduction of a new frequent flyer program, debut of the new Heart brand and livery, initiation of the long-awaited service to Hawaii, and the introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into the airline's fleet.
"The airline has a strong leadership team, and the Board has always taken seriously its role to oversee a strong succession plan for the top Leadership roles," said William Cunningham, Southwest's Lead Director on the Board. "Gary has been an outstanding CEO for Southwest for nearly two decades and has developed an excellent group of Senior Leaders to shepherd the airline into its next 50 years. We are thrilled he is willing to continue to serve as the Board's Executive Chairman, subject to the annual elections process. Bob inherits a solid strategy and great momentum to continue the airline's recovery as the COVID pandemic wanes. Bob has the Board's full support."
Jordan, 60, is a long-time Southwest Executive who has served in roles including Director of Revenue Accounting, Corporate Controller, Vice President Procurement, Vice President Technology, Senior Vice President Enterprise Spend Management, Executive Vice President Strategy and Technology, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, AirTran President and Executive Vice President Corporate Services.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS