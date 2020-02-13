Last updated: 04:40 PM ET, Thu February 13 2020

Southwest Crew Honors Couple With Impromptu Baby Shower for Adopted Daughter

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff February 13, 2020

PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane taking off. (photo via jcheris/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

It’s still possible to fly the friendly skies.

A couple was bringing their adopted baby daughter home on a Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado to California when they were surprised mid-flight with an impromptu baby shower thrown by the crew and passengers.

Dustin Moore shared the heartwarming tale in a Twitter thread that demonstrates there still are positive experiences to be had during air travel.

“I’d like to share with you the kindness strangers offered us the day we brought our daughter home,” wrote Moore. “I hope our story uplifts you and reminds you there is goodness to be had in this world.”

When their daughter awoke mid-flight and needed a diaper change, a flight attendant named Jenny was there to lend a hand. She and another passenger politely wondered what had prompted a flight with such a young infant, and Moore shared a brief version of their adoption story.

Another flight attendant named Bobby also inquired about their daughter. Then, the Moores heard an intercom announcement.

“The attendant Bobby came on and announced a special guest on the flight—our daughter,” Moore tweeted. “She’s just been adopted by her parents Caren and Dustin and is making her way home. The entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause.”

The flight attendants then passed out napkins and pens and passengers and crew shared encouraging words and baby advice with the couple.

The couple was touched by the actions of the Southwest crew and their fellow passengers.

