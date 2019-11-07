Southwest Flight Diverts Due to 'Malfunctioning Coffee Pot'
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 07, 2019
A defective coffee pot forced a Caribbean-bound Southwest Airlines flight to divert to Virginia on Wednesday.
According to the Associated Press, the flight carrying 90 passengers from Baltimore to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic was diverted to Norfolk after the malfunctioning coffee pot caused a small fire in the plane's galley.
"Yesterday, the pilots of Southwest Airlines Flight 811 operating from Baltimore/Washington International Airport to Punta Cana International Airport diverted to Norfolk International Airport to allow crews on the ground to address a malfunctioning coffee pot," the low-cost carrier said in a statement to Fox News.
"The aircraft landed safely at Norfolk. An initial review confirmed a coffee pot in the front galley will need to be replaced and the aircraft was out of service pending further review by our maintenance teams," Southwest continued.
"We’ve apologized to them for the delay in their arrival but place nothing higher than safety."
The flight's passengers were re-accommodated on another flight that departed about two-and-a-half hours later.
