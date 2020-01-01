Southwest Kicks Off New Year With Sale
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 01, 2020
Southwest Airlines has kicked off a short window for the new year with a flight sale deal to virtually anywhere in the country, starting at $49 one-way.
But you’re on the clock.
The sale started on New Year’s Eve and runs through Thursday, Jan. 2, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Here is where you can punch in potential destinations, starting with a list of departure cities and the flights from those cities with the lowest fares.
And here are the details and requirements:
– 14-day advance purchase required for continental U.S. flights, 21-day advance purchase required for San Juan, Puerto Rico trips
– Nonrefundable. Seats, travel days, and markets are limited
– Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service.
– Continental U.S. travel valid January 14 through May 20, 2020. Interisland Hawaii travel valid January 21 through May 20, 2020. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid January 21 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020
– Points bookings do not include government fees from $5.60 per one-way flight.
Obviously some airports have more sale flights available than others. New York’s LaGuardia Airport, for instance, has deals to 46 different locations.
But, the 88 departure cities all have great deals, including, for example, a $49 one-way flight from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas; a $59 flight from Boston to Baltimore/Washington; and a $79 flight from Phoenix to Las Vegas, among others.
