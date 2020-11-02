Southwest Kicks Playboy Model Off Flight For Revealing Outfit
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 02, 2020
A Playboy model traveling with her seven-year-old son claims she was discriminated against and humiliated when she was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight last week due to a revealing outfit.
Eve J Marie boarded a flight from Dallas to Tulsa on Thursday, Oct. 29, but was asked to leave when airline staff said her low-cut leopard print outfit violated the carrier's dress code policy, which bans 'lewd' outfits
Apparently, Southwest staff said the model and Instagram influencer, who has almost 200,000 followers, was showing too much cleavage in her ensemble. Marie countered by saying the airline was discriminating against her because of the size of her breasts.
Once the model and her son left the flight, she argued with staff over the definition of Southwest’s dress code policy and said that no one could come to an agreement on what the policy entails. After agreeing to wear a flight attendant’s sweater over the top of her outfit, Marie – who said she spends $90,000 a year with Southwest – and her won boarded the plane again. However, they were made to sit in the first row so that other passengers could not look at her and see her outfit.
“When they threatened to remove me off the plane if I didn't have a change of clothes,” Eve told Jam Press. “I felt completely humiliated, embarrassed and highly offended.
“I'm an A list member for [Southwest Airlines] and have a credit card with the airline and I have perks that allow any person travelling with me to fly free because of my high status with the airline,” she continued. “So even as being a loyal customer with them, I felt like the other women on the plane were judging me based on my attire and they were saying my breasts are too large. Well, that's something I can't help.”
The model said she wants a public apology from Southwest, which has not commented.
“I was completely singled out for a policy none of the employees could explain,” she said. “I would like better diversification training, a clear and fair dress code policy that is the same across all SWA flights, a public apology, and those responsible held accountable.”
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS