Southwest Launches Flash Sale With Flights From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 16, 2019

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 winglet
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 winglet. (photo via BanksPhotos/iStock Unreleased)

Southwest Airlines is giving travelers another shot at fall and winter flight deals starting from as low as $39 one-way.

The low-cost carrier's latest flash sale runs through Thursday, October 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Discounted fares are valid for continental U.S. travel October 29 through March 6, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel November 5 through March 4, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico November 5 through December 5, 2019, and January 13 through March 5, 2020 and international travel November 5 through December 11, 2019, and January 7 through March 5, 2020.

Fourteen-day advance purchase is required for travel within the continental U.S. while all other travel requires a 21-day advance purchase. What's more, blackout dates apply around the holidays.

The cheapest fares, $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip, are available on Southwest's interisland Hawaii flights, including Kona to Honolulu. However, nonstop flights within the continental U.S. are available for as low as $49 one-way (Atlanta to Nashville).

Internationally, travelers can fly nonstop roundtrip from Los Angeles to Los Cabos for under $320 and nonstop roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos for little more than $300.

Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.

