Last updated: 04:29 PM ET, Tue August 23 2022

Southwest Will Allow Passengers to Upgrade Boarding Group

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 23, 2022

Southwest planes at the Atlanta airport
Southwest planes at the Atlanta airport. (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Have you ever flown Southwest Airlines and wished you could somehow be in one of the first groups to board the plane to have first crack at a better seat, or a window seat, or one with an unsullied overhead baggage space?

Wish no more.

The Dallas-based carrier, the nation’s fourth-largest airline, will introduce an initiative to allow its passengers the opportunity to upgrade their boarding priority group, according to The Points Guy.

But you must do it online and you have to pay a $30 fee.

Southwest has always had an open seating plan in which you board the cabin and pick any available seat. That’s great if you get the seat you want; not so great if you’re stuck in the middle seat, or prefer aisle instead of window, or window instead of aisle, or board near the end and find there is no overheard storage room for a carry-on.

But before all that decision-making, it all depends on your boarding pass priority. Boarding passes are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and in groups of three – A gets to board first, then B, then C, and each group is also assigned a number from 1 to 60. You’re in great shape if you’re A12. You’re still in great shape even if you’re A46. If you’re C46? Not so much.

This new program to upgrade to a better boarding pass will be an option for passengers to consider.

The fee – which TPG pointed out is dynamic pricing and could rise – is per segment and is available to Anytime, Wanna Get Away, or Wanna Get Away Plus fares.

