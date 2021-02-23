Spirit Adding Louisville to Route Map
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 23, 2021
Spirit Airlines today made it official, formally announcing its entry into Louisville with nonstop daily service to four cities.
"It's time to bring the best value in the sky to Louisville," John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. "We can't wait to welcome Guests from Kentucky into the Spirit family so they can enjoy our unbeatable combination of service, reliability, new planes and low fares when they take their next trip. Plus, we'll get to introduce travelers to the Derby City's mix of outdoor beauty, art and history, not to mention the bourbon."
Spirit plans to inaugurate service from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Thursday, May 27, with flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS) and Los Angeles (LAX).
Spirit's flight 502 will be the only nonstop service to Los Angeles from Louisville, removing intermediate stops on the way and making quick trips between the two cities easier than ever. The airline continues to seize that kind of growth opportunity as demand for air travel increases. Earlier this month, the carrier announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft joining Spirit's Fit Fleet, which is among the youngest in the industry.
"Today is a great day for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport," said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "Spirit is a great addition for the Louisville community and travelers across the region with their robust network and competitive fares. Spirit's mission is 'more go' and we're accomplishing that with today's announcement - more options for more travelers to visit more destinations across the country and around the world. We welcome Spirit to SDF and look forward to a vibrant future."
