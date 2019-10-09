Last updated: 02:30 PM ET, Wed October 09 2019

Spirit Airlines Announces New Service for 2020

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 09, 2019

Spirit Airlines Airbus
PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus. (Photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday it was adding three new destinations from Austin starting in February.

The low-cost carrier revealed it would offer nonstop service from Austin to Cancun, Mexico and add additional flights to Orlando beginning February 26, 2020. The airline will also launch nonstop service to Nashville and Newark from the Texas hotspot on March 26, 2020.

“Savvy Austin flyers have spoken, and they want more Spirit,” Spirit vice president John Kirby said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be announcing three exciting new destinations and more flights to Texas’ capital city and Central Texas.”

Austin, TX (AUS) to/from: Starts:Frequency:
Cancun, MX (CUN)February 26, 2020Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat
Orlando, FL (MCO)Flights increase February 26, 202011 flights/week
Nashville, TN (BNA)March 26, 2020Daily
Newark, NJ (EWR)March 26, 2020Daily
Baltimore, MD (BWI)Existing ServiceDaily
Chicago, IL (ORD)Existing ServiceDaily
Denver, CO (DEN)Existing ServiceDaily
Detroit, MI (DTW)Existing ServiceDaily
Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)Existing ServiceDaily
Las Vegas, NV (LAS)Existing ServiceDaily
New Orleans, LA (MSY)Existing ServiceDaily
Los Angeles, CA (LAX)Existing ServiceDaily
Atlanta, GA (ATL)Existing ServiceDaily

Spirit will also begin service in Nashville, Tennessee, this week with nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Baltimore, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa.

Earlier this month, the airline also announced it would offer daily nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport to San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport beginning December 19, 2019.

In addition, Spirit will add another daily flight between Philadelphia International Airport and San Juan starting on March 1, 2020.

