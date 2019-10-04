Spirit Announces Two New Destinations from San Juan
Spirit Airlines continues to bring “More Go” to The Island of Enchantment with two new destinations and more flights on existing routes to San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Beginning December 19, 2019, Spirit will offer daily nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport to San Juan’ Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Spirit will also add an additional daily flight between Philadelphia International Airport on March 1, 2020.
The additional service builds on Spirit’s position as the carrier of choice for Puerto Rico, backed by nearly two decades of service to the island. Earlier this year, Spirit launched nonstop service connecting San Juan to Baltimore, Philadelphia and Tampa.
“We are constantly looking for growth opportunities in our network and we are so proud of the growth we have had in Puerto Rico over the years,” said John Kirby, Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning. “We are very excited to continue providing our Guests low fares and nonstop flights to new destinations!”
This new service is part of Spirit’s continued commitment to deliver the best value in the sky and invest in the Guest experience. Next week, Spirit will also begin service in Nashville, Tennessee, with nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Baltimore, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa.
