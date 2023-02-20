Spirit Airlines Announces New Service to San Jose, California
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 20, 2023
Spirit Airlines is California Dreamin’.
The budget carrier today announced a new route, to San Jose, California.
Weekly service between San Jose and Dallas and Las Vegas and San Diego will begin in June.
Proving once again that it is not content to wait for the Department of Justice or Department of Transportation for regulatory approval for the proposed merger with JetBlue, Spirit has added several new routes since the merger announcement last summer.
In fact, not only did Spirit not wait for the approval for the new route, it is celebrating with select $39, one-way fares from San Jose.
Vice-President of Network Planning John Kirby said he is excited for the budget carrier to continue its growth.
“With our new affordable, nonrefundable flight to more popular destinations, we make vacationing and connecting with loved ones easier than ever,” he said in a statement.
Added John Aitken of San Jose Mineta International Airport: “Today’s Announcement is a step forward for the airport, and our city and for travel in our region.”
Sponsored Content
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Enjoy a Stay at One of Palladium Hotel Group's Punta Cana Properties
-
For more information on California
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS