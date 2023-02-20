Last updated: 03:49 PM ET, Mon February 20 2023

Spirit Airlines Announces New Service to San Jose, California

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 20, 2023

Spirit Airlines, airplanes, planes, aircraft
Spirit Airlines aircraft. (photo courtesy of Spirit Airlines)

Spirit Airlines is California Dreamin’.

The budget carrier today announced a new route, to San Jose, California.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
An El Al Airlines Boeing 777 taxis at JFK Airport.

Israel’s Flag Carrier To Offer Nonstop Flights From Fort...

JetBlue Airbus A321.

JetBlue Expanding Florida Flight Service

Raíces Fountain in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico

The coast at Animal Flower Cave, Barbados

interCaribbean Expanding Flights to Eastern and Western Islands

Weekly service between San Jose and Dallas and Las Vegas and San Diego will begin in June.

Proving once again that it is not content to wait for the Department of Justice or Department of Transportation for regulatory approval for the proposed merger with JetBlue, Spirit has added several new routes since the merger announcement last summer.

In fact, not only did Spirit not wait for the approval for the new route, it is celebrating with select $39, one-way fares from San Jose.

Vice-President of Network Planning John Kirby said he is excited for the budget carrier to continue its growth.

“With our new affordable, nonrefundable flight to more popular destinations, we make vacationing and connecting with loved ones easier than ever,” he said in a statement.

Added John Aitken of San Jose Mineta International Airport: “Today’s Announcement is a step forward for the airport, and our city and for travel in our region.”

For more information on California

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
An El Al Airlines Boeing 777 taxis at JFK Airport.

Israel’s Flag Carrier To Offer Nonstop Flights From Fort...

American Airlines

United Airlines Announces Improved Family Seating Policy

Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Routes for Summer, Fall Travel

Man Tries To Carry Loaded Assault Rifle Onboard Plane From New Orleans

JetBlue Has Big Plans for Fort Lauderdale

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS