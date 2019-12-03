Last updated: 10:41 AM ET, Tue December 03 2019

Spirit Airlines Offering 90 Percent Off Flights Through Tuesday

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 03, 2019

Spirit Airlines Airbus
PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus. (photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Cyber Monday may be over but the deals aren't. Spirit Airlines is celebrating Travel Tuesday with savings of 90 percent.

Book by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 using the promo code "90PCT" to take advantage.

One-way fares start at just $23.30 for $9 Fare Club (9FC) members and $56.30 for non-members.

For example, 9FC members can fly from Denver to New Orleans for under $24 one-way and even non-members can fly from Austin to Baltimore or Boston to Fort Lauderdale for under $66 one-way.

The travel window is limited, however, as the deal is only good for travel December 10-11 and Tuesdays and Wednesdays only between January 14 and February 11, 2020.

The ultra-low-cost carrier's coupon also only applies to roundtrip itineraries and the flight portion of a vacation package and excludes a handful of travel routes, including Atlanta-Las Vegas, Dallas-Orlando and Los Angeles-Chicago, among others.

Visit Spirit.com for a complete list of exclusions and to book your discounted flight.

