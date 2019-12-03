Spirit Airlines Offering 90 Percent Off Flights Through Tuesday
Cyber Monday may be over but the deals aren't. Spirit Airlines is celebrating Travel Tuesday with savings of 90 percent.
Book by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 using the promo code "90PCT" to take advantage.
One-way fares start at just $23.30 for $9 Fare Club (9FC) members and $56.30 for non-members.
For example, 9FC members can fly from Denver to New Orleans for under $24 one-way and even non-members can fly from Austin to Baltimore or Boston to Fort Lauderdale for under $66 one-way.
The travel window is limited, however, as the deal is only good for travel December 10-11 and Tuesdays and Wednesdays only between January 14 and February 11, 2020.
The ultra-low-cost carrier's coupon also only applies to roundtrip itineraries and the flight portion of a vacation package and excludes a handful of travel routes, including Atlanta-Las Vegas, Dallas-Orlando and Los Angeles-Chicago, among others.
Visit Spirit.com for a complete list of exclusions and to book your discounted flight.
