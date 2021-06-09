Last updated: 01:33 PM ET, Wed June 09 2021

Spirit Airlines Ready To Shake up Miami Market

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 09, 2021

Spirit Airlines Airbus A319
Spirit Airlines Airbus A319. (photo courtesy of Spirit Airlines)

Despite maintaining a hub airport in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday it will launch 30 routes starting later this year at nearby Miami International – already a hub for American Airlines and a gateway for other airlines.

Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (Photo via anyaberkut / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines Adding Service to France as COVID-19...

South African Tourism and United Airlines officials celebrate the launch of United

South African Tourism Welcomes United’s Nonstop Service...

Wooden fishing boat on beach at sunset in Jamaica.

Easily Experience Jamaica With New Flights From Miami To...

Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Airlines Announces Extra Florida Routes

ADVERTISING

Talk about shaking up a market.

Spirit already maintains a healthy route list out of its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, just 32 miles from Miami. But as The Points Guy (TPG) blog noted, MIA is Florida’s second-busiest airport, and the city has seen explosive growth in air service during the pandemic from both the incumbent airlines and other new entrants.

The airline said it will begin flights out of Miami in October and roll them out through mid-November. TPG also reported that, with the 30 routes, Spirit immediately becomes the second-largest carrier in Miami, according to vice president of network planning John Kirby, behind only American.

The list of 30 cities includes Atlantic City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Bogota, Guatemala City, Medellin, Newark, Port-au-Prince, Santo Domingo, San Salvador, Barranquilla, Boston, Cali, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Hartford, Houston-Intercontinental, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, New York-LaGuardia, Orlando, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, San Pedro Sula, San Jose, San Juan and St. Thomas.

“We know the region very well and the customer base because of our large presence in Fort Lauderdale. ... So it’s a combination of big markets that we’re familiar with as well as smaller, more niche plays that are also markets we’re familiar with,” Kirby said.

For more information on Miami

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Launches Sale To Celebrate the UAE’s Reopening to...

Delta Air Lines Adding Service to France as COVID-19 Restrictions Are Lifted

Man Detained at O'Hare International by Chicago Police

Top Airline Executives Call for Transatlantic Travel Corridor Reopening

Student’s Viral TikTok Proves Pool Noodles Do Fly Free on Southwest Airlines

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS