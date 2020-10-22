Spirit Airlines Unveils Revamped Loyalty Program
Patrick Clarke October 22, 2020
Spirit Airlines will update its Free Spirit loyalty program to offer more rewards and more flexibility beginning next year.
Starting January 21, 2021, members can earn at least six points for every dollar spent on fares and receive double points (at least 12 points on every dollar spent) on A La Smarte options like seats and bags.
Spirit is also introducing Free Spirit Silver and Gold, allowing these status holders to earn more points on every fare and A La Smarte purchase. Other status benefits will include free seat selection, free carry-ons and free checked bags.
Under the revamped program, reward redemptions will start at 2,500 points with no blackout dates. Members can also redeem as few as 1,000 points and use dollars to cover the remainder of their fare. What's more, there are no redemption fees for anyone booking at least 90 days in advance.
Free Spirit points won't expire as long as members make a qualifying transaction to earn or redeem at least once a year, according to the airline.
Points Pooling also means that eligible members can combine their Free Spirit points with up to eight friends and family members to earn reward flights faster.
"Loyalty programs should work for travelers whether they fly once a year, or once a week. You should be rewarded either way," Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie said in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "We decided to start with a clean sheet of paper and re-imagine what Free Spirit could be. Points don't mean anything unless you can actually use them. Our new program lets everyone hold onto their points longer, which allows family vacationers, frequent travelers and people visiting loved ones to take advantage of Free Spirit’s new benefits and rewards."
"Spirit is committed to letting guests pay only for what they want," added Christie. "Redesigning Free Spirit from the ground up gave us the chance to make our loyalty program as flexible as the travel experience we provide. Families and friends who vacation together should be able to use their points together. We want them to use those points when it’s convenient, and not just when a computer says they can."
