Last updated: 12:54 PM ET, Mon July 11 2022

Spirit Offering Limited Time Sale of Up to 70% Off Flights

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 11, 2022

Spirit Airlines plane.
Spirit Airlines plane. (photo via Spirit Airlines Media)

Spirit Airlines might be in the midst of an internal dogfight with shareholders over whether Frontier Airlines or JetBlue Airways gets to merge with (or take over) the low-budget carrier, but the show must go on until that decision is finally made.

To that end, Spirit is having one heck of a one-day sale.

ADVERTISING

Book now until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, for a 70 percent off slash in airfares. Use code 70PCT (no spaces) in the promotion code box on the homepage when booking your flight.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Family enjoying a hike in the Pacific Northwest

US Travel Association Announces Daily Getaways Discount Travel...

Intrepid Group, Intrepid Travel, Intrepid travel USA trips, domestic tours

Save Up To 30% On 2022 Tours with Intrepid Travel Beginning...

Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Extends Grand Opening Booking Promotion

Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda

Club Med Offering Up To 45% Off With New 'Getaway' Sale

Here’s where the fares apply:

ATL to/from LAS

ATL to/from LAX

BOS to/from FLL

BOS to/from LAS

BOS to/from MCO

BWI to/from LAS

BWI to/from LAX

CLE to/from LAS

CLT to/from LAS

CTG to/from FLL

DFW to/from LAX

DTW to/from LAS

EWR to/from LAX

FLL to/from LAX

FLL to/from LIM

IAH to/from LAS

LAS to/from ORD

LAS to/from PHL

LAS to/from SEA

LAS to/from TPA

LAX to/from MSY

MCO to/from ORD

MCO to/from SJU

PHL to/from SJU

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Frontier Airlines plane.

Frontier Airlines Will No Longer Raise Bid to Purchase Spirit

TSA Working With European Officials on Streamlined Airport Security

Airline Passenger Accused of Stealing $10,000 Mid-Flight

Traveling in Europe is a Bit of a Mess Right Now

DOT Adopts More Concise ‘Bill of Rights’ for Disabled Fliers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS