Spirit Offering Limited Time Sale of Up to 70% Off Flights
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 11, 2022
Spirit Airlines might be in the midst of an internal dogfight with shareholders over whether Frontier Airlines or JetBlue Airways gets to merge with (or take over) the low-budget carrier, but the show must go on until that decision is finally made.
To that end, Spirit is having one heck of a one-day sale.
Book now until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, for a 70 percent off slash in airfares. Use code 70PCT (no spaces) in the promotion code box on the homepage when booking your flight.
Here’s where the fares apply:
ATL to/from LAS
ATL to/from LAX
BOS to/from FLL
BOS to/from LAS
BOS to/from MCO
BWI to/from LAS
BWI to/from LAX
CLE to/from LAS
CLT to/from LAS
CTG to/from FLL
DFW to/from LAX
DTW to/from LAS
EWR to/from LAX
FLL to/from LAX
FLL to/from LIM
IAH to/from LAS
LAS to/from ORD
LAS to/from PHL
LAS to/from SEA
LAS to/from TPA
LAX to/from MSY
MCO to/from ORD
MCO to/from SJU
PHL to/from SJU
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience Intimate Adventures in the Caribbean and South America With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS