Spirit Passenger Slaps Employee
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 02, 2019
A passenger physically attacked an airline or airport official recently after being told he could not board a Spirit Airlines flight to Denver.
The man and the employee got into a heated exchange, with the employee warning the passenger at the gate door that he could not board the plane. It is not known which airport it was at, but the flight was headed to Denver.
It was also not clear what the dispute was over and what led the man to slap the employee in the face, momentarily stunning him before walking onto the jet bridge. Presumably, he was removed by police.
However, the Twitter user that uploaded a video of the incident blamed the airline/airport employee, writing: “@SpiritAirlines your worker has no customer service and I’m sad I didn’t get the first part on camera where the worker told everyone in line WHAT YALL DONT LISTEN smh side had some nerve thinking he was going to talk to people any type of way smh”
The 45-second video shows the passenger arguing with the employee and then asking a female employee, “Ma’am, can you get him? He is threatening me, telling me he’s going to fight me.”
The airline/airport employee replies, “No, no, no, I’m not threatening you.”
“Yes you are! You need to get out of my face,” the passenger says.
The frustrated worker then says, “You’re not getting on the plane, I’m telling you straight.”
“You're not going to sit here and threaten me like you’re out of your mind,” the passenger counters, and then starts to walk onto the jet bridge. The employee reaches for the man’s arm and physically attempts to stop him from boarding when the passenger turns and delivers an open-hand slap to the worker.
“Get your hands off of me!” the passenger yells.
A female employee then says “You can’t board, sir” to which the passenger replies “I’m boarding!” as he walks down the jet bridge.
@SpiritAirlines your worker has no customer service and I’m sad I didn’t get the first part on camera where the worker told everyone in line WHAT YALL DONT LISTEN smh side had some nerve thinking he was going to talk to people any type of way smh pic.twitter.com/cGjTUdaKP3— Rissriss2x (@GUAPPESO) May 22, 2019
