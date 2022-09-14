Spirit Sets Date for Shareholder Vote on JetBlue Deal
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 14, 2022
After a five-month saga that dominated aviation headlines through the spring and much of the summer, Spirit Airlines shareholders agreed to sell the carrier to JetBlue Airways after spurning a merger with Frontier.
But the acquisition by JetBlue still needs approval by Spirit shareholders.
To that end, Spirit has set a date for its stockholder to officially vote on the sale. The meeting will take place on October 19, according to reports.
The Miramar, Florida-based Spirit said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that anyone who held stock in the airline as of Monday, September 12, is eligible to vote next month.
JetBlue and Spirit agreed to a $3.7 billion acquisition in late July, less than a day after Spirit shareholders rejected an offer to merge with Frontier Airlines. Frontier had a verbal agreement with Spirit that was made in February until JetBlue jumped into the fray in April with its own offer.
When JetBlue continued to up its offer in the ensuing two months, Spirit shareholders went with the deal that was $1 billion more than Frontier’s offer.
But getting approval from its own stockholder is just one part of the equation. The Spirit/JetBlue still must survive government regulatory and antitrust scrutiny, an original sticking point for Spirit’s upper management after the Department of Justice sued JetBlue and American Airlines over their Northeast Alliance deal.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Future Leaders in Travel Retreat: Helping Develop the Travel Industry’s Next Stars
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS