Last updated: 07:55 AM ET, Thu July 28 2022

JetBlue Airways To Acquire Spirit Airlines

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 28, 2022

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue Airways will purchase Spirit Airlines, a deal announced early this morning less than 14 hours after Spirit shareholders rejected a merger deal with Frontier Airlines.

JetBlue had been trying to acquire Spirit since April, just six weeks after Spirit had already announced an agreement in principle to merge with Frontier in what eventually became a five-month battle among the three airlines.

ADVERTISING

“We are excited to deliver this compelling combination that turbocharges our strategic growth, enabling JetBlue to bring our unique blend of low fares and exceptional service to more customers, on more routes,” Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s CEO, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Spirit’s outstanding Team Members to JetBlue and together creating a customer-centric, fifth-largest carrier in the United States. Spirit and JetBlue will continue to advance our shared goal of disrupting the industry to bring down fares from the Big Four airlines. This combination is an exciting opportunity to diversify and expand our network, add jobs and new possibilities for Crewmembers, and expand our platform for profitable growth.”

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Southwest Airlines Eliminates Expiration Dates on Flight Credits

Kangaroo, Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia

gallery icon Top Destination News From July

Spirit Airlines plane.

Spirit Airlines Terminates Merger Agreement With Frontier

Porto Alegre Brazil

Brazil Tourism Reports Increased Air Access

Pending regulatory approval – a big ‘if’ given the Department of Justice's current lawsuit against JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance deal with American Airlines – the merger of a combination of JetBlue and Spirit would create the nation’s fifth largest airline. JetBlue will pay $33.50 a share in cash for Spirit in a deal that totals $3.8 billion.

“We are thrilled to unite with JetBlue through our improved agreement to create the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers, and we look forward to working with JetBlue to complete the transaction. Bringing our two airlines together will be a game changer, and we are confident that JetBlue will deliver opportunities for our Guests and Team Members with JetBlue’s unique blend of low fares and award-winning service,” said Spirit CEO Ted Christie. “We especially appreciate the commitment of our Spirit Family throughout this process. Today’s exciting announcement reflects JetBlue’s admiration for Spirit and a shared belief in what the combined airline can bring for our Guests.”

Ironically, Christie and Spirit’s Board of Directors had fought against a merger with JetBlue for months out of fear that such an alliance would not survive regulatory approval.

The two airlines said they expect to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024.

In a vote delayed four times over six weeks, Spirit announced Wednesday that its shareholders had rejected the Frontier deal and that the low-budget carrier had terminated its previous agreement with Frontier.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

Sponsored Content

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Southwest Airlines Eliminates Expiration Dates on Flight Credits

Frontier Airlines Offers Flights for As Low As $19 in Flash Sale

US Senators Want More Scrutiny of Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Frontier Merger Vote Still On But Reportedly Set to Fail

gallery icon Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From July

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS