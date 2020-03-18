Last updated: 12:54 PM ET, Wed March 18 2020

States Request Delay for Real IDs at Airports

Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen March 18, 2020

security, airport, travel
Passport Officer at Airport Security. (photo via Digital Vision / Photodisc)

As the COVID-19 continues to cause problems in the travel industry, there is a growing concern that Americans will not have proper identification to fly domestically by October 1, 2020.

With the deadline looming and millions of Americans still unprepared with Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses, or any acceptable alternative identification, two states have currently requested that the federal government postpone the enforcement date. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy stated that he too is “writing the federal government requesting a nationwide extension of the Real ID deadline” on Friday.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Brightline train in South Florida

Brightline Updates Train Schedule Due to Outbreak

Car Rental & Rail
President Donald Trump

US and Canada Close Border to Help Stem Coronavirus' Spread

Impacting Travel
MS Fram, Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten Suspends Operations

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737s lined up for takeoff at Chicago Midway International Airport

Coronavirus Forces Hundreds of Flights to be Canceled at...

Airlines & Airports

“We’re having to close our centers down in counties where mitigation measures are taking place because of COVID-19, and that’s affecting people’s ability to get Real IDs,” said Alexis Cambell, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security requesting a deadline extension.

According to CNBC, Homeland Security says the deadline “has not changed at this time.”

While Homeland Security has allowed states to accept Real ID applications electronically, progress in issuing Americans Real Id-compliant identifications has been slow. A letter sent by Homeland Security to the House Transportation Committee on February 28 showed that, of 276 million ID holders, only 34% have been used new compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Additionally, a survey conducted in September U.S. Travel Association found that of the 60% of participants who would be flying within the next two years, only 18% are sure that they have a state-issued Real ID.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

gallery icon Airlines Offering Discounted Flights This Spring

American Airlines Announces Changes to Admirals Club, Flagship Lounges

JetBlue Reducing Capacity, Implementing Other Cost-Cutting Measures

United Airlines Continues to Cut Domestic, International Flight Schedules

The Moral Debate Over a Government Bailout for the Airlines

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS