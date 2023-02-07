Last updated: 10:14 AM ET, Tue February 07 2023

TAP Air Portugal Enhances Stopover Program

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 07, 2023

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A319
PHOTO: TAP Air Portugal Airbus A319. (photo via Yellow_lizard/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Leave it to TAP Airlines to continue to be innovative and encourage people to spend time in Portugal.

The carrier has enhanced its stopover program.

Now, instead of exploring Lisbon before continuing on to the rest of Europe, you can do it in reverse.

Now you can do it on the way home, instead of just on the way there.

TAP is offering a free stopover of in Lisbon of up to 10 days, and it has nearly 300 airlines in the program that they can partner with. With direct flights from Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington in the US and Toronto and Montreal from Canada, those traveling on TAP can fly to more than 65 destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a Lisbon or Porto, or additional Portugal destination experience along the way.

There are discounts and other incentives involved with the Stopover program too, including visiting a second destination in Portugal for a 25% discount on airfare.

This is a case of an airline working directly with that country’s visitor bureau to develop more tourism. The logic is that if they stop for a day, terrific; if they stay longer, fantastic.

Find out more here: www.flytap.com/stopover

Rich Thomaselli
