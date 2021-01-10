Last updated: 03:05 PM ET, Sun January 10 2021

The US Airport Leading the Way in Sustainability

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 10, 2021

Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Terminal D ticket hall
PHOTO: Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Terminal D ticket hall (Courtesy DFW International Airport)

Already the first carbon-neutral airport in North America, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has become the first airport to merit the new 4+ level in Airports Council International’s global Airport Carbon Accreditation program.

DFW was recognized as the first carbon-neutral airport in North America in 2016.

ADVERTISING

Indira Gandhi International Airport in India was also recognized with this new certification.

Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) President and CEO, Gloria Guevara.

WTTC and World Economic Forum Continue Partnership on...

Costa Rica: A World of Nature featuring Tortuguero National Park, Arenal Volcano & Manuel Antonio National Park

gallery icon Destinations Looking to a More Sustainable Future of Travel

United’s Eco-Skies 737-900ER aircraft

United Commits to Reaching 100-Percent Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia (Courtesy of Contiki)

Younger Travelers Looking for a Different Kind of Travel in 2021

“This recognition is the latest example of DFW Airport’s commitment to serving our community and our world with a comprehensive, holistic approach to sustainability,” Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport, said in a statement. “We continue to look for innovative and meaningful ways to reduce the Airport’s carbon footprint with mindful and responsible practices and processes. We can and will do more thanks to the focus and hard work of everyone at DFW Airport.”

As part of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, airports commit to reducing their emissions by making investments in heating and lighting efficiency technology, electric, hybrid or gas-powered vehicles, public transport incentive schemes, less corporate travel, and stakeholder engagement to encourage further emissions reductions. Airports applying to become accredited must have their carbon footprints independently verified.

DFW Airport achieved its 2020 Strategic Plan goal to reduce carbon emissions by 15 percent per passenger two years early and has now set an ambitious target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, supporting the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines jets at Los Angeles International Airport

American Pauses Political Donations After Attack on Capitol

American Airlines

Southwest Airlines Flight Evacuated Upon Receiving Written Threat

Frontier Latest Airline to Ban Emotional Support Animals

gallery icon The Cheapest Routes to Book During Southwest's Spring Sale

Viral Videos Show Multiple Airline Passengers Acting Unruly

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS