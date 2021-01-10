The US Airport Leading the Way in Sustainability
January 10, 2021
Already the first carbon-neutral airport in North America, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has become the first airport to merit the new 4+ level in Airports Council International’s global Airport Carbon Accreditation program.
DFW was recognized as the first carbon-neutral airport in North America in 2016.
Indira Gandhi International Airport in India was also recognized with this new certification.
“This recognition is the latest example of DFW Airport’s commitment to serving our community and our world with a comprehensive, holistic approach to sustainability,” Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport, said in a statement. “We continue to look for innovative and meaningful ways to reduce the Airport’s carbon footprint with mindful and responsible practices and processes. We can and will do more thanks to the focus and hard work of everyone at DFW Airport.”
As part of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, airports commit to reducing their emissions by making investments in heating and lighting efficiency technology, electric, hybrid or gas-powered vehicles, public transport incentive schemes, less corporate travel, and stakeholder engagement to encourage further emissions reductions. Airports applying to become accredited must have their carbon footprints independently verified.
DFW Airport achieved its 2020 Strategic Plan goal to reduce carbon emissions by 15 percent per passenger two years early and has now set an ambitious target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, supporting the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign.
