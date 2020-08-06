TSA Adding New Security Barriers at Priority Airports
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has awarded a new contract to a small business in California to build safety barriers for security checkpoints at select airports around the United States.
TSA officials are working with Lavi Industries of Valencia, California, on acrylic barriers and associated equipment for installation at security checkpoints throughout 37 priority airports nationwide.
The priority airports include the nation’s busiest domestic hub locations and the deployment of the barriers will take place quickly at travel document checking podiums and along the conveyor belts where passengers divest their items for scanning.
“The ongoing installation of additional acrylic barriers adds a substantial layer of protection in our ongoing effort to ensure the health and safety of our workforce and airline passengers,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “As long as this virus remains a threat, TSA will continue to implement the measures necessary for containment, including acrylic barriers as well as technologies that reduce or eliminate physical contact.”
The contract calls for the installation of an estimated 1,230 acrylic barriers by early fall, and TSA said additional barrier contracts would be awarded in September for remaining airport locations.
TSA continues to promote its “Stay Healthy Stay Secure” campaign, which was designed to advise travelers of coronavirus-related airport checkpoint modifications. Travelers are also reminded to follow CDC travel guidance and local advisories.
