TSA Requires Employees Wear Face Masks
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Janeen Christoff May 07, 2020
TSA employees will now be required to wear masks.
According to a report in Reuters, during a town hall meeting, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told employees that masks will now be mandatory in screening areas.
The agency is also encouraging passengers to wear masks but is not requiring them.
Administrator David Pekoske noted that TSA security officers would be required to either wear a surgical mask or the more protective N95 respirator.
“Our requirement is going to be that anybody in the screening checkpoint has to wear a mask all the time while they’re in that checkpoint,” said Pekoske.
Some airports already require both passengers and workers to wear face coverings.
At Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that all travelers “will be required to wear face coverings to help us save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19” starting on Monday.
Federal Air Marshals and baggage employees are also required to wear face masks at airports around the country and many major U.S. airlines are requiring the wearing of face coverings on flights and at gates and during check-in.
“Once [area directors] have the supply to be able to support this, then rather than making maskwear optional, for example, it’s now mandatory. And we’ll carry that through as long as we need to, to protect all of you, and to protect the public,” Pekoske said.
TSA's announcement comes as the administration continues to update policies aiming to create a safe environment for employees and passengers.
