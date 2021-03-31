Last updated: 11:57 AM ET, Wed March 31 2021

TSA Screens Over One Million Passengers for 20th Consecutive Day

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 31, 2021

Line at airport security checkpoint. (photo via izusek / E+)

Despite warnings from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) against non-essential travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Tuesday it had surpassed one million screened passengers for 20 days in a row.

According to the TSA’s official website, 1,059,759 travelers passed through security checkpoints at airports across the United States on Tuesday, up from the just 146,348 passengers screened on the same day in 2020.

Tuesday’s total is still down considerably from 2,026,256 people passing through TSA checkpoints on the same day in 2019. TSA officials told The Associated Press the milestone is “easily the most prolonged travel rebound during the pandemic.”

TSA officials previously revealed they had screened 1,543,136 passengers on Monday, 1,373,259 on Sunday and 1,477,841 on Saturday.

American Airlines announced Monday bookings were beginning to approach pre-pandemic levels due to the rising number of vaccinated Americans, reaching 90 percent of bookings during the same period in 2019.

Other carriers such as Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines have also reported a spike in bookings that started around mid-February.

On Wednesday, Airlines for America (A4A) also announced a new collaboration across the aviation industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

