Eric Bowman | February 15, 2021 11:30 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Travel Bounce Back Is Coming
The light at the end of the tunnel continues to draw near.
Travel is going to rebound in a big way.
As we’ve all been well aware of in recent weeks and months, the pent-up demand to get out and explore continues to grow.
I continue to receive results from new surveys and studies each week. The majority of them highlight the desire for Americans to travel again. From Americans planning to use more vacation days in 2021 to viewing July as the kick start of normal travel again, it’s clear to see the travel bounce back inches near.
The news of the vaccine is already leading to a splurge in travel planning.
No matter your feelings on the vaccine, it's important to recognize that it is positive news. People around the country, and the world, view it as the way to end this pandemic and to get our lives back to normal.
And that’s what we all want, isn’t it?
We’re already seeing airlines adjust to this as the demand for leisure travel grows each day.
Airlines are adding new services to popular tourist destinations.
There are multiple destinations in the Caribbean where travelers can escape to right now. While restrictions and COVID-19 related rules are in place, eventually they will start to loosen.
We’ve also seen some places, like the Dominican Republic, report a recent uptick in tourism.
These are no doubt hard times we are living in, but there is still positive news to be found.
Focus on what we can control now and continue to look forward to what will be a boom in travel in the near future.
