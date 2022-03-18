Last updated: 03:26 PM ET, Fri March 18 2022

TSA To Invest More Than $781 Million in New X-Ray Scanners

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 18, 2022

TSA security line, TSA security, TSA, Orlando Airport, Face Mask, travelers, airport crowd
TSA line at Orlando International Airport. (photo by Eric Bowman)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced yet another major addition of Computed Tomography (CT) x-ray systems for carry-on items at TSA checkpoints across the country.

On Friday, the agency confirmed the award of two orders for a combined total value of up to $781.2 million to Analogic for the procurement and maintenance of up to 469 base and 469 full-size CT x-ray systems that are expected to begin being deployed to airport checkpoints as early as this summer.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Fernando de Noronha Brazil, Brazil, Brazilian Islands

gallery icon These Ten Remote Islands Are Perfect for Remote Workers

Cabo San Lucas Marina at sunset (Photo via LindaYG / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Where Celebrities Are Traveling for Spring Break

Flying into Bermuda

Bermuda Black Golfers Week to Launch in October

Travelers walking together with luggage

Relaxed Testing Requirements Correlate With Uptick in Business...

The CT scanners utilized by the TSA apply sophisticated algorithms creating 3D images of carry-on items to detect weapons, explosives and other prohibited items. TSA officers can view and rotate these images on three axes to analyze and identify any potential threat items inside of a piece of luggage. What's more, full-size CT systems feature fully automated screening lanes with parallel divestiture stations allowing for automated bin return and high threat containment that allows more passengers to get through quicker.

The latest additions are expected to make travel safer while improving the overall passenger experience.

"These awards are another important step in enhancing aviation security," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "They provide our dedicated frontline officers with one of the best tools available to screen passenger carry-on items and also improves the passenger experience by allowing passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process."

Friday's announcement comes six months after TSA announced the award of $198 million to Analogic for mid-size CT x-ray systems. According to the agency, those systems are currently being installed at TSA checkpoints across the country.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Spirit Airlines plane.

Spirit Airlines Adds New Markets From Las Vegas

Airline CEOs Say Travel Demand Soars Despite Higher Airfare

Delta Becomes First Airline to Partner With EcoVadis

New Data Suggests Flights Are Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

10 Pilots File Suit Against CDC Over Federal Mask Mandate

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS