TSA To Invest More Than $781 Million in New X-Ray Scanners
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 18, 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced yet another major addition of Computed Tomography (CT) x-ray systems for carry-on items at TSA checkpoints across the country.
On Friday, the agency confirmed the award of two orders for a combined total value of up to $781.2 million to Analogic for the procurement and maintenance of up to 469 base and 469 full-size CT x-ray systems that are expected to begin being deployed to airport checkpoints as early as this summer.
The CT scanners utilized by the TSA apply sophisticated algorithms creating 3D images of carry-on items to detect weapons, explosives and other prohibited items. TSA officers can view and rotate these images on three axes to analyze and identify any potential threat items inside of a piece of luggage. What's more, full-size CT systems feature fully automated screening lanes with parallel divestiture stations allowing for automated bin return and high threat containment that allows more passengers to get through quicker.
The latest additions are expected to make travel safer while improving the overall passenger experience.
"These awards are another important step in enhancing aviation security," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "They provide our dedicated frontline officers with one of the best tools available to screen passenger carry-on items and also improves the passenger experience by allowing passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process."
Friday's announcement comes six months after TSA announced the award of $198 million to Analogic for mid-size CT x-ray systems. According to the agency, those systems are currently being installed at TSA checkpoints across the country.
