Two Women Fight on Flight After Children Kick Back of Seat
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 06, 2021
A young child kicking the back of a passenger’s seat appeared to be the trigger for a fight between two women on a Spirit Airlines that landed at Portland International Airport in Oregon on Sunday.
One of the combatants, a 29-year old woman, is facing an assault charge, according to Oregon Live.
Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams admitted she hit fellow passenger Nataly Hernandez “two to three times in the face with her first,” according to the complaint report. Hernandez had a bloody lip and bumps on her head.
Walker-Williams apparently told authorities she was triggered by Hernandez’s two children, 7 years old and 3 years old, who were kicking the back of her seat. The two children reportedly witnessed the attack on their mother.
Walker-Williams told authorities she asked Hernandez to tell her kids to stop, but she was ignored. She also said Hernandez hit her on the shoulder and that she didn’t tell any of the crew what was going on because her “first reaction was to fight,” according to the complaint, and that her reason for the alleged assault was simply, “You do what you got to do.”
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has charged Walker-Williams with felony assault in the fourth degree and harassment.
This is just the latest in a series of incidents of passengers behaving badly.
