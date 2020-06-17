Last updated: 10:37 AM ET, Wed June 17 2020

United Adds Incentive for Flight Attendant Buy-Out

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli June 17, 2020

United flight attendant greeting passenger
PHOTO: United flight attendant greeting passenger. (photo courtesy of United Airlines)

Saying it needs more employees to accept a voluntary exit package, United Airlines has upped the ante for flight attendants by adding another incentive to its buy-out offer.

In a memo seen by Reuters News Service, United sweetened its package to flight attendants by offering a $1,500 health credit for every year worked, up to $45,000. The credits would be in addition to other medical, retirement and travel benefits already offered.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Orlando, airport, terminal

Florida Governor Announces Over 250 Coronavirus Cases at...

Airlines & Airports
Le Dumont-d’Urville

Ponant Announces Comprehensive COVID-19 Protocols

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Poises for Reopening...

Hotel & Resort
Vacations cancelled due to COVID-19.

New Study Reveals Dire Extent of COVID-19 Impact on Travel

Impacting Travel
FAM TRIP: Discover the Timeless Wonder of Southeast Asia

Cambodia Requiring Coronavirus Deposit to Visit Country

Destination & Tourism

“While we’re seeing some glimmers of hope in the number of customers traveling, we know that we are still a very long way from returning to where demand was at the end of 2019,” United said in the email. “That means a quick recovery is not likely so we need to continue to focus on cost-cutting as we plan to be a significantly smaller airline in October.”

United and other U.S. carriers that took government grants and loans as part of the CARES Act stimulus package are bound by the provisions in the bill, which stipulates that airlines must maintain current staffing levels until Sept. 30, 2020. But come Oct. 1, most industry experts say the airlines will ‘right-size’ their number of employees based on the dramatic financial losses suffered since February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to apply is July 8.

Last month, Reuters reported that United told staff it needed about 3,000 of its 25,000 flight attendants to accept the voluntary exit package. It is unknown if that number has changed.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Orlando, airport, terminal

Florida Governor Announces Over 250 Coronavirus Cases at...

JetBlue Planning Layoffs and Outsourcing Positions at Smaller Airports

Airlines Are Axing Alcoholic Drinks Amid COVID-19

Woman Gets Past Security and Onto Plane Before Being Caught

Boeing Wants You to ‘Travel Confidently’ With Cleaning Initiative

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS