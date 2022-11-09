Last updated: 03:11 PM ET, Wed November 09 2022

United Airlines Bringing Kids' Meals Back

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 09, 2022

United kids
United Airlines is bringing back its kids meals on select flights. (United Airlines)

Bring on the chicken fingers, the French toast, and the grilled cheese sandwiches.

Oh, and dessert, too.

ADVERTISING

United Airlines has announced it is bringing back kids’ meals on select flights and as any parent flying with a small child already knows, a little comfort good can go a long way.

MORE Airlines & Airports
737 Max de Aeroméxico a 10,000 pies de altura. (Foto de Aeroméxico).

Aeromexico Expands Global Network To Europe and Asia

Cathay pacific, plane, Cathay

Cathay Pacific Airways Names Ronald Lam New CEO

Search key on the keyboard.

Why Travelers Need to Think About Summer 2023 Flights Now

“We’re committed to providing a great onboard experience for all of our customers, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our youngest flyers new, kid-friendly food options on select routes,” Aaron McMillan, United’s managing director of hospitality and planning, said in a statement. “We know there’s a lot to balance when traveling as a family – especially during the busy holiday season – and hope this helps to put parents’ minds at ease as they prepare for travel with us.”

To request a kids’ meal, customers can choose the “Children’s Special Meals” option when booking a ticket, or add it to an existing reservation via the United mobile app.

United’s kids’ meals are available now on flights greater than 2,000 miles in cabins where complimentary meal service is offered. The carrier offers a breakfast meal of French toast with sausage, fruit and a croissant on select domestic flights (including Hawaii), international flights departing the U.S., and international flights returning to the U.S.

For lunch and dinner, kids can enjoy chicken tenders with fruit, dinner roll and dessert on select domestic flights (including Hawaii) and international flights departing the U.S, or a grilled cheese sandwich with fruit on international flights returning to the U.S.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
737 Max de Aeroméxico a 10,000 pies de altura. (Foto de Aeroméxico).

Aeromexico Expands Global Network To Europe and Asia

Frontier Kicks off Tampa Bay Expansion With Promotion

LATAM Group Restructures After Exiting Bankruptcy

Delta Air Lines Readies for Holiday Travel Season

Airlines Making Flight Adjustments for Business Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS