United Airlines Bringing Kids' Meals Back
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 09, 2022
Bring on the chicken fingers, the French toast, and the grilled cheese sandwiches.
Oh, and dessert, too.
United Airlines has announced it is bringing back kids’ meals on select flights and as any parent flying with a small child already knows, a little comfort good can go a long way.
“We’re committed to providing a great onboard experience for all of our customers, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our youngest flyers new, kid-friendly food options on select routes,” Aaron McMillan, United’s managing director of hospitality and planning, said in a statement. “We know there’s a lot to balance when traveling as a family – especially during the busy holiday season – and hope this helps to put parents’ minds at ease as they prepare for travel with us.”
To request a kids’ meal, customers can choose the “Children’s Special Meals” option when booking a ticket, or add it to an existing reservation via the United mobile app.
United’s kids’ meals are available now on flights greater than 2,000 miles in cabins where complimentary meal service is offered. The carrier offers a breakfast meal of French toast with sausage, fruit and a croissant on select domestic flights (including Hawaii), international flights departing the U.S., and international flights returning to the U.S.
For lunch and dinner, kids can enjoy chicken tenders with fruit, dinner roll and dessert on select domestic flights (including Hawaii) and international flights departing the U.S, or a grilled cheese sandwich with fruit on international flights returning to the U.S.
