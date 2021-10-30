United Airlines To Resume Sale of Hard Liquor
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli October 30, 2021
Despite the ever-present problem of passenger violence on airplanes, United Airlines said it will resume selling liquor on flights starting next month.
The miniature bottles of the hard stuff will be available on November 15, according to USA Today.
The announcement comes on the heels this week of another violent in-flight altercation between a passenger and a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight. The plane was heading from New York to California and had to be diverted to Denver.
The pandemic has heightened tensions on flights as many fliers have objected to wearing a face mask, a situation sometimes fueled by alcohol consumption. Many airlines have banned liquor sales onboard flights; Southwest said its ban will continue into 2022.
To help combat the drinking issue, the Association of Flights Attendants union has also asked airports to halt the sales of to-go alcohol at airports to cut down on passengers drinking before flights and bringing it on the flight.
United confirmed to USA Today it will resume the small bottles of liquor sales on select flights in domestic, Canada and Latin markets. The move coincides with the upcoming six-week period of holiday travel, a particularly heavy – but lucrative – period for the airlines.
Drink sales will be offered on United flights in economy class on flights at least 301 miles long, and customers can request one cocktail, beer, wine or hard alcohol at a time.
The Chicago-based carrier brought back sales of wine and beer on flights almost a year ago.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
What Travel Advisors Need To Know About the New Playa Resorts, Wyndham Partnership
-
ALG Executives Discuss Hyatt Acquisition, 2022 Bookings and More
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS