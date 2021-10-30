Last updated: 11:05 AM ET, Sat October 30 2021

United Airlines To Resume Sale of Hard Liquor

Alcohol drink on board airplane
Alcohol drink on board airplane (photo via Chalabala / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Despite the ever-present problem of passenger violence on airplanes, United Airlines said it will resume selling liquor on flights starting next month.

The miniature bottles of the hard stuff will be available on November 15, according to USA Today.

The announcement comes on the heels this week of another violent in-flight altercation between a passenger and a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight. The plane was heading from New York to California and had to be diverted to Denver.

The pandemic has heightened tensions on flights as many fliers have objected to wearing a face mask, a situation sometimes fueled by alcohol consumption. Many airlines have banned liquor sales onboard flights; Southwest said its ban will continue into 2022.

To help combat the drinking issue, the Association of Flights Attendants union has also asked airports to halt the sales of to-go alcohol at airports to cut down on passengers drinking before flights and bringing it on the flight.

United confirmed to USA Today it will resume the small bottles of liquor sales on select flights in domestic, Canada and Latin markets. The move coincides with the upcoming six-week period of holiday travel, a particularly heavy – but lucrative – period for the airlines.

Drink sales will be offered on United flights in economy class on flights at least 301 miles long, and customers can request one cocktail, beer, wine or hard alcohol at a time.

The Chicago-based carrier brought back sales of wine and beer on flights almost a year ago.

