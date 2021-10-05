Last updated: 01:51 PM ET, Tue October 05 2021

United Eliminates Fees for Passengers Traveling With Bicycles

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli October 05, 2021

Woman on a Bicycle Ride along the beach
Woman on a Bicycle Ride along the beach. (photo via Yobro10/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

United Airlines just made a lot of friends among cycling enthusiasts.

The Chicago-based carrier has eliminated its fees for passengers traveling with their bicycles, joining fellow airlines American and Delta, according to CyclingTips.com.

It’s welcome news for the cycling community and for the thousands of people who envy hikers who can fly cross-country and explore a national park or an appealing area. Now cyclists can fly and cycle the Pacific Coast Highway or ride the roads of Yellowstone.

And if you know anything about cycling enthusiasts, you know they want their own bike with them.

But the fees sometimes made it difficult.

As recently as last month, CyclingTips reported that United was still charging an additional $200 fee – each way – to carry your bicycle on the flight, noting that the $50 oversized bag fee is not applicable to checked bicycles. Standard checked baggage fees, as well as overweight service charges, still apply.

Meaning you get slapped twice – once for the bicycle fee, and again if your bike is more than 50 pounds.

Hopefully, the new policy makes it a bit better for cyclists.

