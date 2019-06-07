United is Reporting Record Growth at its Denver Hub
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Mia Taylor June 07, 2019
United Airlines is breaking its own records in Denver.
The carrier’s Denver hub schedule surpassed 500 departures for the first time ever today, according to The Points Guy.
The news comes on the heels of the airline adding several new flights in Denver over the past few years. About 32 new routes originating from Denver have been added since 2018, including such notable offerings as London Heathrow and Frankfurt.
Even smaller domestic market destinations such as Flagstaff, Arizona, and Santa Rosa, California have been included in United's route expansions from Denver.
“Denver’s record growth symbolizes the investments we’re making in our people and our company, both in Denver and throughout our network,” United Airlines president Scott Kirby said in a statement, The Points Guy reported. “As we focus on strengthening our mid-continent hubs, our record schedule allows us to provide our customers with a better travel experience by offering more connections and more destinations.”
Strengthening its hubs has been a well-publicized priority for United, which stated last year that it would be beefing up scheduling for both local demand and to provide more connections. That effort included Denver, where the airline began making changes earlier this year.
“The updated schedule increased the number of morning flights available to business customers traveling from Denver to the East and West Coasts while improving connectivity to Midwest and mountain region destinations,” United said.
